Sunpower Announces Record Financials In Q4'25

SunPower Inc. (herein"SunPower," the"Company," or Nasdaq:"SPWR"), a solar technology, services, and installation company, will present its Q4'25 results via webcast today, Tuesday, January 20, at 1:00pm ET. Fellow Shareholders:

The preliminary Q4'25 report is shown below compared to our Q3'25 SEC 10Q report. SPWR's Q4'25 and full-year 2025 SEC 10K report are scheduled to be filed by March 30, 2026.



SunPower Q4'25 Revenue & Operating Income Statement1

GAAP2

NON-GAAP 3

($1000s, except gross margin) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Revenue 88,488 70,005 88,488 70,005 Gross Profit 48,848 32,040 50,873 33,636 Gross Margin 55% 46% 57% 48% Operating Expense (Opex) 49,963 35,484 47,328 31,613 Opex (less commission) 28,757 27,950 26,122 24,079 Stock Comp. and Intangibles 4,660 5,467 0 0 Operating Income (loss) (1,115) (3,444) 3,545 2,0234 Cash Balance5 9,279 5,072 9,279 5,072



Our revenue set a record of $88.5 million, up from $70.0 million in Q3'25, due to new revenue from two acquisitions: Sunder (full quarter) and Ambia (partial quarter)



Our operating income is a post-acquisition record $3.5 million (4.0% of revenue versus our near-term target of 10%), up from $2.0 million in Q3'25

Our ending cash balance was $9.3 million, up from $5.1 million in Q3'25. We increased our Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) with White Lion Capital LLC, of Woodland Hills, California, to $55 million on January 11

__________________________

1 Non-GAAP Operating income is based on the preliminary unaudited non-GAAP results used to run the company and posted on the IR section of our website under“News” sunpower ].

2 Our 2025 GAAP financial statements for Q3 are in the SEC 10Q filing posted on our website.

3 Our non-GAAP financial policy allows for only three differences from the GAAP report: a) no non-cash amortization of intangibles, b) no employee stock compensation charges and c) no one-time restructuring M&A gains or losses.

4 Reduced from prior reported $3.123 million by a $1.1 million aged-debt reserve agreed to by auditors.

5 Cash balances exclude restricted cash and issued but uncashed checks.

The reduction in direct headcount to 847 along with revenue growth led to record employee productivity of $445,000 revenue per employee per year, our overarching efficiency metric. This compares favorably to solar industry leader Sunrun's $217,037 ($2.40 billion in 2025 revenue with 11,058 employees). We have a clear line of sight to $500,000 revenue per employee-year.

Company Contacts: Jeanne Nguyen Sioban Hickie Interim CFO VP Investor Relations





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (PRELIMINARY) (In Thousands) SUNPOWER INC. - AS REPORTED Unaudited SPWR - Unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 GAAP operating Income(loss) from continuing operations (7,544 ) (9,494 ) (29,970 ) (21,501 ) 1,042 (2,718 ) (3,444 ) (1,115 ) Note Depreciation and amortization A 357 329 305 1,745 1,582 1,419 1,293 1,942 Stock based compensation B 1,341 1,229 1,516 (1,019 ) 314 3,717 4,174 2,718 Restructuring charges C 406 2,603 21,072 14,835 - - - - Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 2,104 4,161 22,893 15,561 1,896 5,136 5,467 4,660 Non-GAAP net Income (loss) (5,440 ) (5,333 ) (7,077 ) (5,940 ) 2,938 2,418 2,023 3,545 Notes: (A) Depreciation and amortization: Depreciation and amortization related to capital expenditures.

(B) Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates to our equity incentive awards and for services paid in warrants. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense.

(C) Acquisition Costs: Costs primarily related to acquisition, headcount reductions (i.e. severence), legal, professional services (i.e. historical carveout audits) and due diligence.



