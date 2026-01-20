Sunpower Announces Record Financials In Q4'25
| SunPower Q4'25 Revenue & Operating Income Statement1
| GAAP2
| NON-GAAP 3
|($1000s, except gross margin)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Revenue
|88,488
|70,005
|88,488
|70,005
|Gross Profit
|48,848
|32,040
|50,873
|33,636
|Gross Margin
|55%
|46%
|57%
|48%
|Operating Expense (Opex)
|49,963
|35,484
|47,328
|31,613
|Opex (less commission)
|28,757
|27,950
|26,122
|24,079
|Stock Comp. and Intangibles
|4,660
|5,467
|0
|0
|Operating Income (loss)
|(1,115)
|(3,444)
|3,545
|2,0234
|Cash Balance5
|9,279
|5,072
|9,279
|5,072
- Our revenue set a record of $88.5 million, up from $70.0 million in Q3'25, due to new revenue from two acquisitions: Sunder (full quarter) and Ambia (partial quarter)
Our operating income is a post-acquisition record $3.5 million (4.0% of revenue versus our near-term target of 10%), up from $2.0 million in Q3'25
Our ending cash balance was $9.3 million, up from $5.1 million in Q3'25. We increased our Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) with White Lion Capital LLC, of Woodland Hills, California, to $55 million on January 11
__________________________
1 Non-GAAP Operating income is based on the preliminary unaudited non-GAAP results used to run the company and posted on the IR section of our website under“News” sunpower ].
2 Our 2025 GAAP financial statements for Q3 are in the SEC 10Q filing posted on our website.
3 Our non-GAAP financial policy allows for only three differences from the GAAP report: a) no non-cash amortization of intangibles, b) no employee stock compensation charges and c) no one-time restructuring M&A gains or losses.
4 Reduced from prior reported $3.123 million by a $1.1 million aged-debt reserve agreed to by auditors.
5 Cash balances exclude restricted cash and issued but uncashed checks.
The reduction in direct headcount to 847 along with revenue growth led to record employee productivity of $445,000 revenue per employee per year, our overarching efficiency metric. This compares favorably to solar industry leader Sunrun's $217,037 ($2.40 billion in 2025 revenue with 11,058 employees). We have a clear line of sight to $500,000 revenue per employee-year.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (PRELIMINARY)
|(In Thousands)
|SUNPOWER INC. - AS REPORTED Unaudited
|SPWR - Unaudited
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|GAAP operating Income(loss) from continuing operations
|(7,544
|)
|(9,494
|)
|(29,970
|)
|(21,501
|)
|1,042
|(2,718
|)
|(3,444
|)
|(1,115
|)
|Note
|Depreciation and amortization
|A
|357
|329
|305
|1,745
|1,582
|1,419
|1,293
|1,942
|Stock based compensation
|B
|1,341
|1,229
|1,516
|(1,019
|)
|314
|3,717
|4,174
|2,718
|Restructuring charges
|C
|406
|2,603
|21,072
|14,835
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total of Non-GAAP adjustments
|2,104
|4,161
|22,893
|15,561
|1,896
|5,136
|5,467
|4,660
|Non-GAAP net Income (loss)
|(5,440
|)
|(5,333
|)
|(7,077
|)
|(5,940
|)
|2,938
|2,418
|2,023
|3,545
|Notes:
|(A)
| Depreciation and amortization: Depreciation and amortization related to capital expenditures.
|(B)
| Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates to our equity incentive awards and for services paid in warrants. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense.
|(C)
| Acquisition Costs: Costs primarily related to acquisition, headcount reductions (i.e. severence), legal, professional services (i.e. historical carveout audits) and due diligence.
