Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sunpower Announces Record Financials In Q4'25


2026-01-20 08:16:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cobalt and Ambia Acquisitions, $55 million Equity Line of Credit Signed

OREM, Utah, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (herein“SunPower,” the“Company,” or Nasdaq:“SPWR”), a solar technology, services, and installation company, will present its Q4'25 results via webcast today, Tuesday, January 20, at 1:00pm ET. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website: .

Fellow Shareholders:
The preliminary Q4'25 report is shown below compared to our Q3'25 SEC 10Q report. SPWR's Q4'25 and full-year 2025 SEC 10K report are scheduled to be filed by March 30, 2026.

SunPower Q4'25 Revenue & Operating Income Statement1
GAAP2
NON-GAAP 3
($1000s, except gross margin) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2025
Revenue 88,488 70,005 88,488 70,005
Gross Profit 48,848 32,040 50,873 33,636
Gross Margin 55% 46% 57% 48%
Operating Expense (Opex) 49,963 35,484 47,328 31,613
Opex (less commission) 28,757 27,950 26,122 24,079
Stock Comp. and Intangibles 4,660 5,467 0 0
Operating Income (loss) (1,115) (3,444) 3,545 2,0234
Cash Balance5 9,279 5,072 9,279 5,072
  • Our revenue set a record of $88.5 million, up from $70.0 million in Q3'25, due to new revenue from two acquisitions: Sunder (full quarter) and Ambia (partial quarter)
  • Our operating income is a post-acquisition record $3.5 million (4.0% of revenue versus our near-term target of 10%), up from $2.0 million in Q3'25
  • Our ending cash balance was $9.3 million, up from $5.1 million in Q3'25. We increased our Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) with White Lion Capital LLC, of Woodland Hills, California, to $55 million on January 11

__________________________
1 Non-GAAP Operating income is based on the preliminary unaudited non-GAAP results used to run the company and posted on the IR section of our website under“News” sunpower ].
2 Our 2025 GAAP financial statements for Q3 are in the SEC 10Q filing posted on our website.
3 Our non-GAAP financial policy allows for only three differences from the GAAP report: a) no non-cash amortization of intangibles, b) no employee stock compensation charges and c) no one-time restructuring M&A gains or losses.
4 Reduced from prior reported $3.123 million by a $1.1 million aged-debt reserve agreed to by auditors.
5 Cash balances exclude restricted cash and issued but uncashed checks.

SPWR Non GAAP Operating Income

The reduction in direct headcount to 847 along with revenue growth led to record employee productivity of $445,000 revenue per employee per year, our overarching efficiency metric. This compares favorably to solar industry leader Sunrun's $217,037 ($2.40 billion in 2025 revenue with 11,058 employees). We have a clear line of sight to $500,000 revenue per employee-year.

Market Capitalization to Revenue Ratio

Company Contacts:
Jeanne Nguyen Sioban Hickie
Interim CFO VP Investor Relations
... ...
(801) 477-5847


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (PRELIMINARY)
(In Thousands)
SUNPOWER INC. - AS REPORTED Unaudited SPWR - Unaudited
Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025
GAAP operating Income(loss) from continuing operations (7,544 ) (9,494 ) (29,970 ) (21,501 ) 1,042 (2,718 ) (3,444 ) (1,115 )
Note
Depreciation and amortization A 357 329 305 1,745 1,582 1,419 1,293 1,942
Stock based compensation B 1,341 1,229 1,516 (1,019 ) 314 3,717 4,174 2,718
Restructuring charges C 406 2,603 21,072 14,835 - - - -
Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 2,104 4,161 22,893 15,561 1,896 5,136 5,467 4,660
Non-GAAP net Income (loss) (5,440 ) (5,333 ) (7,077 ) (5,940 ) 2,938 2,418 2,023 3,545
Notes:
(A) Depreciation and amortization: Depreciation and amortization related to capital expenditures.
(B) Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates to our equity incentive awards and for services paid in warrants. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense.
(C) Acquisition Costs: Costs primarily related to acquisition, headcount reductions (i.e. severence), legal, professional services (i.e. historical carveout audits) and due diligence.

Source: SunPower Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


