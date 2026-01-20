Corteva Agriscience Unveils Telbektm PRO: First Group 21 Fungicide In Cereals, Tackling Fusarium Head Blight For Canadian Wheat Growers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novel Group 21 Cereal Technology Delivers Unprecedented Protection Against Fusarium Head Blight And Late-Season Leaf Diseases, Giving Canadian Farmers Fusarium Control They Can Trust

Calgary, AB, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first for Canadian wheat growers, Corteva Agriscience today proudly launches TelbekTM PRO, the innovative fungicide powered by AdaveltTM active and delivering a new mode of action to cereal growers. Developed to target Fusarium head blight and late-season leaf diseases, this innovation delivers unmatched broad-spectrum protection.

Fusarium head blight (FHB) can be a challenge for Canadian wheat growers, impacting yields and quality in harvest season. Telbek PRO with Adavelt active boasts dual modes of action, Group 3 and Group 21. This proven combination and novel mode of action means not only is it designed to delay resistance development, it also delivers suppression of FHB alongside robust control of Septoria, leaf and stripe rust, tan spot, and glume blotch to help Canadian farmers get the most from every acre.

“TelbekTM PRO represents a significant advancement in fungicide technology, giving Canadian cereal growers greater confidence and accuracy in managing FHB,” said Loralee Orr, Canadian Vice President of Commercial, Corteva.“This launch expands our cereal portfolio and establishes a new benchmark for yield protection and return on investment in Canadian wheat.”

TelbekTM PRO represents the forefront of fungicide innovation. Its advanced formulation targets diseases at their core, ensuring robust performance even under high-disease pressure. Early field trials have shown impressive results, with growers reporting enhanced yield stability and cleaner grain.

Available now through Corteva representatives across Canada, this fungicide is ready to roll into 2026 planting seasons.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at .

