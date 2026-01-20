CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Restrictions As Delhi Air Quality Improves Marginally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) With a marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Tuesday revoked strict measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, which were in force since January 17, an official said.

The CAQM said in a statement,“Delhi's daily average AQI has shown significant improvement as it recorded 440 on January 18, which improved to 410 on Monday and further improved and recorded 378 on Tuesday as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).”

“Noting this declining trend in the AQI levels of Delhi, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM,” it said.

Keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and the public as well as considering the trend of improvement in the average AQI of Delhi, the GRAP Sub-Committee unanimously decides to revoke Stage-IV of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, it said.

“Further, all actions under Stages III, II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP (November 2025) shall, however, remain in place and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not rise further in the coming days,” said the CAQM.

It said that construction and demolition project sites, which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliances of various Statutory Directions, rules and guidelines, shall under no circumstances resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission.