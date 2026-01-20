Nepal Elections: Former PM Oli To Take On Balen Shah From Same Constituency On March 5

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Jan 20 (IANS) Former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former Mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Balen Shah are going head-to-head in an electoral contest from the Jhapa–5 constituency in eastern Nepal, as both registered their candidacies for the upcoming parliamentary polls scheduled for March 5.

The two leaders had developed deep animosity while they were heading the respective national and local government responsibilities which has been reflected in their actions and public statements.

Oli, Chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), or CPN (UML), is also the party's Prime Ministerial candidate. On the other hand, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has fielded Shah as its candidate for the top post, turning the contest into a battle for the next premiership.

The constituency has long remained a stronghold of former Prime Minister Oli, and it will be interesting to see how Shah, who is popular among the younger generation, challenges him. After registering his candidacy, Oli told journalists that the nation needs experienced leadership at a time when calls for a new generation to lead the country have grown louder.

“They are trying to set the country on fire now and are attempting to spread confusion. There is confusion among the new generation. To save the country, experienced leadership is essential,” Oli said.

Two top office-holders of the dissolved House of Representatives - former Speaker Devraj Ghimire and former Deputy Speaker Indira Rana - are also set to face each other in the elections from Jhapa Constituency–2.

Ghimire is contesting from the CPN (UML), while Rana is representing the RSP, bringing additional attention to the constituency at a time when Oli and Shah are facing off in Jhapa–5.

Newly elected President of the Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa, is set to contest the elections from Sarlahi–4 in Madhesh Province, a traditional stronghold of the NC. He will face former NC lawmaker Amresh Kumar Singh, who is contesting on an RSP ticket. After winning elections three consecutive times from Kathmandu–4, Thapa has shifted to the Madhesh region this time.

Among other top leaders, former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is contesting from Rukum East Constituency No. 1, while his party's co-coordinator and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal is contesting from Rautahat Constituency No. 1. Prachanda had earlier won from Gorkha Constituency–2 in the 2022 elections.

Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, patron of the newly-formed Progressive Democratic Party, is contesting from Gorkha Constituency No. 2. RSP President Rabi Lamichhane has also registered his candidacy from Chitwan–2, from where he was elected in the 2022 elections.