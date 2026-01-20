MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tartisan Nickel Corp. to Advance the Sill Lake Silver Project, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is advancing plans to move its 100% owned Sill Lake Silver Project, located approximately 30 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, toward renewed exploration and project development.

The Sill Lake Project now 970 ha. in size is a former Silver-Lead producer with documented historic underground mining operations. The property hosts a historic mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI43-101 standards by "*SMX International Corp., with an effective date of May 9, 2021, (SEDAR+)".

Historic NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate: *SMX International Corp.

At a 60-ppm silver cut-off, the NI43-101 report outlines the following in-situ Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for the Main Vein:



Measured Resources: 35,703 tonnes grading 4.52 oz/ton silver, containing 161,490 ounces of silver

Indicated Resources: 67,941 tonnes grading 4.37 oz/ton silver, containing 296,843 ounces of silver Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources:103,644 tonnes grading 4.42 oz/ton silver, containing 458,333 ounces of silver

With associated 1,467,965 pounds of lead and 505,126 pounds of zinc

In addition, there are three under-evaluated trends (North, Middle and South Trends) evident from drilling and surface sampling that may be significant for additional silver mineralization if furthered evaluated. In SMX International Corp's. NI43-101 report (2021) they reference Chemrox (2010) outlining a historic Inferred Silver Resource of approximately 660,000 ounces in these additional veins. The Company can not verify these estimates and view them as historical and for reference purposes only. The Company plans on evaluating these additional veins to assess their significance.

Project Advancement Strategy

Tartisan is undertaking technical and logistical planning to reactivate the Sill Lake Project, including:



Compilation and review of historic drilling, sampling, and production data

Evaluation of the North, Middle and South Trend Veins to assess their significance

Identification of priority drill targets along the known mineralized trend

Assessment of permitting, access, and infrastructure requirements Initial engagement with local and regional stakeholders

The Company views Sill Lake as a brownfields Silver-Lead opportunity within a proven Ontario mining jurisdiction, with the potential to generate meaningful exploration results through modern validation and drilling programs.

Tartisan will provide further updates as project and exploration activities advance.

Cautionary Statement on Historic Resources

The Mineral Resources Estimates disclosed above are historic estimates and, although prepared in accordance with NI43-101, should not be considered current mineral resources or mineral reserves. These estimates have not been updated, re-verified, or adjusted for prior mining depletion, and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as current mineral resource estimates. There is no certainty that future exploration work will result in the confirmation or upgrading of the historic Measured, Indicated, or Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle

Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares issued and outstanding (156,287,356 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (... ). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at or on SEDAR at .

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

