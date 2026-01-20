Comstock Project Emerges As A District-Scale Copper-Gold Opportunity In Southern British Columbia
|Drillhole ID
|Length (m)
|Interval (m) 2
|Grade
|DDH 88-1
|68.28
|58.97-67.66
|0.20% Cu and 2.65 g/t Au over 8.69 m, incl. 24.7 g/t Au over 0.76 m
|DDH 88-2
|76.96
|61.08-74.64
|0.38% Cu and 0.72 g/t Au over 13.99 m, incl. 0.71% Cu over 3.05 m
|DDH 88-3
|90.83
|69.19-90.22
|0.17% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au over 21.03 m, incl. 0.39% Cu over 2.95 m
|DDH 88-4
|56.69
|36.88-49.68
|0.53% Cu and 0.36 g/t Au over 12.80 m
|DDH 88-5
|47.83
|39.32-47.55
|0.49% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au over 8.23 m
|DDH 88-6
|56.69
|12.19-16.76
|0.41% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au over 4.57 m
|45.72-53.04
|0.11% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 7.32 m
|DDH 88-7
|80.16
|13.72-17.68
|0.57% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au over 3.96 m
|59.59-62.99
|0.12% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 3.4 m
|74.22-78.35
|0.13% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 4.13 m
|DDH 88-8
|55.47
|12.95-18.29
|0.22% Cu and 1.09 g/t Au over 5.34 m
|21.18-26.37
|0.28% Cu and 0.09 g/t Au over 5.19 m
|47.85-49.38
|0.11% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 3.05 m
|52.43-53.65
|0.96% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 1.22 m
|DDH 88-9
|37.03
|12.65-18.59
|0.16% Cu and 0.61 g/t Au over 5.94 m
|20.42-22.86
|0.34% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au over 2.44 m
|Total
|569.94
|
|
Modern Exploration Unlocks District Potential
Between 2021 and 2025, the Comstock Project advanced significantly with the completion of final claim consolidation, followed by the first comprehensive magnetic and induced-polarization (IP) geophysical surveys across the property. These geophysical surveys revealed multiple previously unrecognized magnetic and induced polarization (IP) anomalies, highlighted by a robust chargeability anomaly exceeding 400 m in strike length (Figure 2). The anomaly is positioned beneath the Original-Diane zone and remains open to the southwest of the historic 1988 drill program (Figure 3), indicating strong potential for expansion. Importantly, the chargeability feature extends into the South Zone, where historic trench sampling returned encouraging copper grades of 0.45% Cu over 2 m and 0.20% Cu over 7 m2 (Assessment Report 16058). Recent fieldwork has further validated the presence of mineralization and alteration characteristic of porphyry and epithermal systems, reinforcing the project's compelling discovery potential.
This modern data provides a clear roadmap for systematic, target-driven exploration, with multiple high-priority zones emerging for follow-up drilling.
Figure 1: The 4,462-hectare Comstock Cu-Au property is located within the Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's most productive copper-producing belt. 1 Gibraltar: Taseko Reserves and Resources Website Information, accessed August 21, 2025. 2 Highland Valley: Teck Mineral P&P, M&I, Inferred Resources Annual Information for February 23, 2022 (Teck ). 3 Copper Mountain: Mineral Reserves and Resources as of January 1, 2025 (hudbayminerals ). 4 Mount Polley: Imperial Metals P&P, M&I, Inferred Resources Reserves and Resources; Website Information, dated June, 2023 ( ). 5 New Afton: NI 43-101 Technical Report. Effective Date December 31, 2024 (newgold ). 6 Ajax: KGHM Mineral Resources and Reserves Report. as of December 31, 2014 (kghm ). 7 Weeks et al., 2003. The Brenda Mine in Porphyry Copper Deposits of the Calc-Alkalic Suite Paper 9 of the Porphyry Deposits of Northwestern Cordillera of North America, CIM Special Volume 46, pp 192-200. 8 Wells KW, Gray JG. 2020. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Copper Resource for the Southern Dump and 3060 Portal Dumps. Effective Date May 21, 2020 (nicolamining ). 9 Rodriguez et al. 2025. Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate MPD Project British Columbia, Canada. Effective date June 25, 2025. (kodiakcoppercorp ) *Information and comparisons disclosed is not necessarily indicative of precious or base metal endowment or assays on the Comstock
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: 1988 historic drill collar locations at the Original-Diane zone with underlying IP geophysical survey completed in 2020. Modern geophysical data outlines a significant chargeability anomaly exists below historic drilling that remains open to the southwest and southeast. The Lowell zone and Victoria Adit occur along the edges of a magnetic anomaly, which may correspond to the intrusion that drove mineralization.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Cross-section (see Figure 2) demonstrates the close relationship between mineralization and elevated chargeability. It is interpreted that the 1988 historic drilling may have intersected the outer propylitic/phyllic zone of an underlying porphyry system. The higher chargeability may be outlining the core of a porphyry system and represents a compelling, near-surface target for future drill programs.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About North Valley Resources
North Valley Resources is a well-positioned junior exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Comstock Project, a high-quality exploration asset that is fully permitted for drilling and located in a proven, mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company is executing a disciplined, systematic exploration strategy aimed at unlocking significant copper and gold potential and advancing Comstock toward the mineral resource stage, while creating meaningful value for shareholders.
More information can be found at the Company's website at .
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Kris Raffle, P.Geo., an independent contractor of the Company, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information on the Company's programs, please visit North Valley's website at or contact Quinn Ellerbeck, CFO, Director at ....
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
References
Cavey, G. et al. 1986. Report on Detailed Geological, Geochemical, and Geophysical Surveys for International Maple Leaf Resource Corporation on the Stirling Group (Diane 1-5 Mineral Claims). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 16058.
Nelles, D.M. 1988. Diamond Drilling Report on the Stirling Group (Diane 1-5 Mineral Claims) for Abermin Corporation. BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 17721.
1 Mineralization present on adjacent properties is not necessarily representative within the Comstock Property.
2 The estimated true width of mineralization is unknown.
