(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results January 20, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Sequans Communications Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) a leading provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT semiconductor solutions and a pioneer in Bitcoin treasury, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Conference Call Details

Date:

Time:

Dial in: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

Link

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

Those who wish to join the live webcast can access it here.

The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website after 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Contacts

Sequans investor relations:

David Hanover/Rob Kelly, KCSA Strategic Communications (USA), +1 212.682.6300, ...

Sequans media relations:

Linda Bouvet (France), +33 170721600, ...







