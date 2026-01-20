Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Steers Efforts To Curb Soaring Passenger Car Prices - Official


2026-01-20 08:11:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Iranian authorities are working to ensure that the sale prices of imported passenger cars do not see a significant increase, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade (MIMT) spokesperson Ezzatollah Zarei told journalists in Tehran, Trend reports.

Zarei emphasized that Iran has made no alterations to the passenger car import process, which continues to be rigorously monitored in accordance with the law. Preliminary findings indicate that approximately 100,000 passenger cars have been ordered for import, of which 39,100 have already been delivered to the country.

The official further stated that the state budget for the upcoming Iranian fiscal year (March 21, 2026, to March 20, 2027) does not foresee any substantial modifications, with only minor adjustments in tariffs, and is currently awaiting parliamentary approval. He underlined that the Ministry is actively encouraging local automakers to refrain from increasing prices and has taken a firm stance against unjustified hikes, with price regulation remaining within the purview of the Competition Council.

Notably, prices for certain imported vehicles for 2025 have already been announced, including the Toyota Corolla Cross at 49.5 billion rials (approximately $49,500), the Toyota Frontlander at 57.3 billion rials (around $57,300), and the Changan Oshan UNI-Z at 39.8 billion rials (roughly $39,800).

MENAFN20012026000187011040ID1110624274



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search