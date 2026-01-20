Uzbekistan, Türkiye Reinforce Role Of Trans-Caspian Route In Boosting Regional Links

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Türkiye have emphasized the importance of the Trans-Caspian East–West Middle Corridor as a sustainable and reliable transport and energy route, enabling Central Asia's access to international markets via Türkiye, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions were held in Ankara during the 4th session of the Joint Strategic Planning Group, co-chaired by Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Hakan Fidan, Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides highlighted the strategic importance of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway as a cornerstone of the Middle Corridor's infrastructure, emphasizing its pivotal role in regional connectivity.

Further, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Turkic World, underscoring the vital role of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as the principal platform for cooperation, alongside other Turkic cooperation entities.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing collaborative efforts within the OTS framework and reiterated their full support for initiatives designed to further deepen political, trade, economic, cultural, legal, and people-to-people relations among member states and observers.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $2.68 billion from January to November 2025, marking a modest increase from $2.67 billion recorded during the same period of 2024.