Kazmunaygas, Türkiye Discuss Prospects For Joint Geological Exploration

Kazmunaygas, Türkiye Discuss Prospects For Joint Geological Exploration
During the meeting, special attention was paid to the dynamic interaction between KazMunayGas and Türkiye's state-owned company, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).
Furthermore, it was noted that TPAO specialists had previously studied a number of promising exploration areas in Kazakhstan. Following the analysis, the Turkish partners focused on the offshore“Bolshoy Zhambyl” project in the North Caspian Sea. At present, TPAO is conducting its own detailed technical and economic assessment of the site.
Following the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in geological exploration with a view to developing the energy potential of both Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
In October 2025, Khassenov met with Ahmet Türkoğlu, the head of TPAO. At the time, he mentioned that KazMunayGas highly values the prospects of a mutually beneficial partnership with the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, not only in the fields of exploration and hydrocarbon production but also in terms of knowledge exchange, implementation of advanced technologies, and promoting environmentally sustainable solutions.
