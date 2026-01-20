Jordan University Hospital Receives Gaza Children For Life-Saving Treatment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan University Hospital on Tuesday received seven children from the Gaza Strip suffering from liver and heart conditions to provide specialized medical care, as part of the humanitarian efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to ease the suffering of civilians in Gaza.Hospital Director General Nader Bsoul told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the move reflects a practical commitment to the Royal directives supporting Palestinians in Gaza.He said the hospital has mobilized its full medical and human resources to care for the children, ensuring comprehensive treatment in line with the highest approved standards.He added that the reception of the children comes within the broader medical support Jordan continues to extend to Gaza. On Monday, the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army evacuated the 11th group of patients under the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative, which included 21 patients and 36 companions. The cases were distributed among Jordanian hospitals for follow-up treatment.Bsoul said Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, remains committed to its humanitarian and medical role by receiving and treating injured children and patients from Gaza. He stressed that the hospital will continue to closely monitor the cases to ensure continuity of care and full recovery.