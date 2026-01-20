Owner Of Tupperware Brand Announces Agreement To Sell Latin American Operations
As part of the new business relationship with BEFRA, many of the products sold in the US and Canada will continue to be manufactured in Mexico. The agreement also ensures a shared commitment to maintaining the Tupperware brand's global quality, relevance, and prosperity.
The Company believes this transaction is an important step in its global plans, allowing it to focus on regional commercialization and innovation.
About The Tupperware® Brand
For nearly 80 years, the Tupperware brand has been a trusted name in kitchens around the world, known for smart, stylish, and sustainable food storage and preparation solutions. With decades of innovative, thoughtful designs, Tupperware products continue to be a staple in homes everywhere, helping generations of families easily create and share favorite meals with care. Consumers can shop the Tupperware collection through its independent sales force, direct-to-consumer online shopping, and growing presence at leading national retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Target, and Macy's.
Media Contact:
Litzky Public Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment