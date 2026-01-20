Owner Of Tupperware Brand Announces Agreement To Sell Latin American Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party Products LLC (the“Company”), owner of the Tupperware® brand, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its operations in Latin America to Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE: BWMX) ("BeFra"), owner of the Betterware and Jafra brands. As part of the transaction, the Company is granting Befra a perpetual, exclusive license to the brand in the Latin American region. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the first half of 2026.

As part of the new business relationship with BEFRA, many of the products sold in the US and Canada will continue to be manufactured in Mexico. The agreement also ensures a shared commitment to maintaining the Tupperware brand's global quality, relevance, and prosperity.

The Company believes this transaction is an important step in its global plans, allowing it to focus on regional commercialization and innovation.

About The Tupperware® Brand

For nearly 80 years, the Tupperware brand has been a trusted name in kitchens around the world, known for smart, stylish, and sustainable food storage and preparation solutions. With decades of innovative, thoughtful designs, Tupperware products continue to be a staple in homes everywhere, helping generations of families easily create and share favorite meals with care. Consumers can shop the Tupperware collection through its independent sales force, direct-to-consumer online shopping, and growing presence at leading national retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Target, and Macy's.

