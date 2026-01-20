'BJP Keeps Workers At Forefront': Nitin Nabin Reminisces About PM Modi's Gesture During Bihar Visit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an organisation that places its workers at the forefront and prepares them for national leadership roles, BJP's newly elected president Nitin Nabin said, while explaining how this culture has been ingrained in the party's organisational structure over the years.

Nabin, becoming the youngest president of the party to date, said that prioritising party workers and strengthening the grassroots network has been the party's thrust since inception, and he has learnt a lot from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in upholding this virtue.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared a video of Nitin Nabin, with the latter vividly recalling an incident from PM Modi's visit to Bihar and how his deep regard and respect for the 'karyakartas' made them swoon over him.

In the video, Nitin Nabin shares that he learnt from PM Modi about the importance of connecting with workers, maintaining dialogue, and strengthening the organisation's grassroots.

“Respect and sensitivity toward workers form the core identity of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he says in the video.

Sharing an incident from the past about the party's National Executive meeting in Patna, he said, "The national executive committee meeting was held in Bihar. A large rally was organised in Patna at that time. All the senior BJP leaders were arriving. We were present at the airport to welcome the senior leaders according to protocol. All the leaders were arriving and leaving in their respective cars according to the designated route. When Narendra Modi ji arrived, we welcomed him. He asked if a large number of workers would be standing outside. We replied in the affirmative."

"PM Modi said that he would proceed after meeting the workers. He walked out with all of us and exchanged greetings with all of them. After that, he got into his car and left for the circuit house," he added.

The BJP President further said that this may be a small gesture, but it showed the respect that the Prime Minister has for the party workers.

“He could have simply waved from his car and driven away, and the workers would still have been happy, but he walked out to greet the workers and acknowledge their greetings," he pointed out.