New Indigenous Antibody Discovery Platform To Transform Diagnostics In India

MENAFN - IANS) Roorkee, Jan 20 (IANS) A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Tuesday announced the development of a next-generation antibody discovery platform that has the potential to transform diagnostics and therapeutics for diseases.

The research involves the development of an ultra-large, high-diversity single-domain antibody (nanobody) library.

From infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and emerging pathogens, the platform enables rapid identification of highly stable and high-affinity antibodies.

By significantly reducing discovery timelines, the innovation addresses a critical gap in healthcare response, particularly during public health emergencies.

“By developing a universal, high-diversity antibody discovery system within India, we are strengthening national capabilities for faster disease response and accelerating the development of affordable diagnostics and therapeutics for populations that need them the most,” said Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee.

The research aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India and is especially relevant for low- and middle-income countries, where access to timely and cost-effective healthcare solutions remains a persistent challenge.

The initiative stresses the need to strengthen indigenous research capabilities, generate intellectual property, and reduce reliance on imported biologics. It complements national efforts to promote translational research, enhance pandemic preparedness, and build long-term healthcare resilience.

“This development demonstrates how fundamental research, combined with translational intent and industry collaboration, can address pressing societal challenges,” said Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

To accelerate real-world deployment, IIT Roorkee has also entered into a strategic industry–academia collaboration to support technology transfer, scale-up, and validation of antibody-based solutions.

As part of this effort, the Institute said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMGENEX India to promote collaborative research, co-development of advanced biologics, and capacity building in areas such as antibody engineering, diagnostics, therapeutics, and bioprocess development.