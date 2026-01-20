Abcourt Presents Operations Update For December 2025 In The Development Of The Sleeping Giant Mine
|Q1 2025/09/30
|Q2 2025/12/31
|Total YTD
|Diamond Drilling (m)
|6,467
|4,572
|11,039
|Drift Rehabilitation (m)
|1,703
|903
|2,606
|Underground Development (m)
|71
|290
|361
|Tonnes Milled (tonnes)
|3,511
|5,652
|9,163
|Mill Head Grade (g/t)
|5.9
|6.2
|6.1
|Ounces Milled (oz)
|664
|1,125
|1,789
|% Recovered
|94.9%
|96.1%
|95.7%
|Ounces Produced (oz)
|630
|1,081
|1,711
|Ounces Poured (oz)
|26
|837
|863
Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated:“The underground development is progressing steadily, which will result in future stopes extraction. The holiday break slowed the hiring of new employees, but recruitment picked up again at the beginning of January. We are working with our partner Glencore to close the first tranche of a total investment of USD 30 millions by the end of January.”
Monthly Summary of Key Elements
| July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Total YTD
|Diamond Drilling (m)
|2,201
|2,360
|1,906
|1,666
|1,726
|1,180
|11,039
|Underground Rehabilitation (m)
|810
|350
|543
|61
|682
|160
|2,606
|Underground Development (m)
|9.5
|9.1
|53
|82
|94
|114
|361
|Tonnes Milled (tonnes)
|0
|1,072
|2,439
|2,563
|1,346
|1,743
|9,163
|Mill Head Grade (g/t)
|0
|5.66
|5.98
|6.0
|7.2
|5.7
|6.1
|Ounces Milled (oz)
|0
|195
|469
|497
|311
|317
|1,789
|% Recovered
|0
|100%
|92.8%
|95.6%
|95.8%
|97.2%
|95.7%
|Ounces Produced (oz)
|0
|195
|435
|475
|298
|308
|1,711
|Ounces Poured (oz)
|0
|0
|26
|124
|425
|288
|863
Qualified Person
Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person under Regulation 43-101.
ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.
For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on
| Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T: (819) 768-2857
Email: ...
| Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.
T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456
Email: ...
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the expected use of the proceeds from the Financing Facility and the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at . There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment