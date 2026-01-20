Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Rings In The New Year With The Most Ambitious Genetic Engineering Program In Its History

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it is entering the new year with the implementation of the most ambitious and advanced genetic engineering initiative ever undertaken by the Company. The focus of this project is to dramatically increase strength and elasticity beyond anything ever seen in the area of recombinant spider silk.

The Company reported that its research and development team has successfully completed the construction phase of the most advanced spider silk gene constructs in Kraig's history. With this milestone achieved, Kraig Labs has now begun the active execution phase of what represents the next evolution in silkworm gene engineering and recombinant spider silk production.

This initiative, now well underway, represents the largest and most complex silkworm gene-engineering project ever undertaken globally. The program builds upon years of proprietary research and production experience and is designed to further expand the performance, scalability, and commercial potential of the Company's spider silk technologies.

"This project represents a defining moment for our technology platform," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "Our team has completed the most sophisticated spider silk gene constructs we have ever developed, and we are now advancing into the next phase, creating new materials that we believe will significantly expand the boundaries of what is possible in spider silk production. I believe this is the most ambitious application of genetic engineering to material science in world history and that this work will eclipse anything else being done in biomimicry or applications of molecular biology to material science."

The new genetic engineering program is intended to drive continued innovation across the Company's production pipeline, supporting enhanced fiber performance and future product diversification. Kraig Labs expects this effort to further strengthen its leadership position as it advances toward sustained commercial-scale spider silk manufacturing.

"This initiative reflects the depth of our expertise and our long-term commitment to innovation," Thompson added. "As we continue to advance commercialization of our current product offerings, we are simultaneously investing in the technologies that will define the next generation of spider silk."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

