Amir Holds Phone Call With Korean President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani holds a telephone call with HE Lee Jae-Myung, President of the Republic of Korea.

During the call, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support them in various fields were discussed. Both sides expressed their aspiration to develop relations to broader horizons and to continue joint coordination on various issues. The Korean President praised the constructive role played by the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts and its active contribution to strengthening international peace and security.

The developments of the current situation were also discussed, most notably the efforts made to support stability on the regional and international levels.