South African Communist Party plans to host left-wing groups conference
(MENAFN) The South African Communist Party (SACP) has announced plans to hold a conference bringing together left-leaning organizations and individuals to address the nation’s current challenges, according to reports.
Speaking on Monday, the party’s national spokesperson, Mbulelo Mandlana, said the event will take place in the coming months and will include non-governmental organizations, civil society groups, the working class, and other leftist political entities.
When asked if the gathering might produce a political alliance for local government elections similar to the DA-led Multi-Party Charter in 2024, Mandlana emphasized that this is not the goal, as the conference will include non-political organizations. He added that the outcomes of the conference will guide future actions.
”Ours is not a political pact like the DA’s moonshot (pact). We are organizing a conference of the left, whether in politics or not. We do not intend to sign a political agreement, however, it will be the conference itself that will determine what needs to be done to overcome the challenges facing the country, particularly the poor people,” he said.
Mandlana noted that informal talks have already begun with groups such as the EFF and other left-wing parties. He also reassured ANC members who hold dual membership with the SACP that the party respects this arrangement.
”As far as we are concerned, the dual membership of SACP and ANC members is an important principle that must be respected and protected. The elections are no reason to undo that principle. The SACP will not punish any member for holding ANC and SACP membership at the same time,” he stated.
Mandlana added that the SACP has not received any official communication from the ANC indicating that dual membership is prohibited and that the party continues to operate under the understanding that such membership is acceptable.
”We have not heard any official communication from the ANC to say dual membership is outlawed as such, we are not operating under the understanding that dual membership is not something the ANC opposes or views as offensive to it as an organization,” he said.
