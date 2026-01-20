Paralympic Committee Advisory Council Holds First Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) – The Jordan Paralympic Committee on Tuesday held the first meeting of its newly formed Advisory Council, chaired by Senator Yahya Kasbi and attended by Committee President Omar Hindawi.Hindawi welcomed council members and reviewed the committee's institutional history, highlighting the continued support and patronage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Prince Ra'ad bin Zeid, and Prince Mired bin Ra'ad. He noted that the committee was established by royal decree in 1981 and has since received sustained attention from the Hashemite leadership.He said the committee has long served as a nurturing environment for Paralympic athletes who have represented Jordan with distinction at international competitions, raising the national flag in global arenas. Hindawi expressed the Board's aspiration for the Advisory Council to play an active role in strengthening institutional performance, enhancing transparency, and reinforcing social responsibility within the sports sector.Hindawi said the committee supports athletes across three disability categories, physical, visual, and intellectual, within certain classifications, and currently oversees 10 sports. He noted that recent additions include judo for the blind, seven-a-side football, boccia, athletics, table tennis, badminton, goalball, powerlifting, and wheelchair basketball.He added that Jordan has participated in eight Paralympic Games, securing seven gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals, in addition to numerous regional and international achievements, underscoring the committee's strong competitive record since 2000.Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth Mazen Abu Baqar said the ministry's support for sports for persons with disabilities remains ongoing, both through facilitating athletes' participation and ensuring that sports facilities and youth cities are fully accessible. He noted that the ministry's strategy places particular emphasis on sports for persons with disabilities, implemented in partnership with the Jordan Paralympic Committee.