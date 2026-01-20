Petra Smoking Cessation Clinics Serve 295 Beneficiaries In 2025, Says Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- Director of Petra District Health Directorate Hatem Habashneh said 295 people benefited from smoking cessation clinics in the southern district fromtheir launch at the beginning of 2025 to the end of the year.Habashneh said demand for the clinics' services increased, particularly in the second half of 2025.He noted smoking cessation clinics are a "core" component of the Ministry of Health's tobacco-control programs due to smoking's serious health impacts on individuals and society, including cardiovascular disease, respiratory illnesses, and cancer.In remarks to "Petra" Tuesday, the clinics provide an "integrated" package of services, including medical and psychological counseling, individualized treatment plans, periodic follow-up, and supportive therapies in line with approved protocols, to help smokers quit gradually and safely.Beneficiaries said regular follow-up and medical and psychological support helped them decide to quit and remain committed.They added that medical guidance and treatment plans enabled them to stop smoking after years of difficulty, improving their health and activity levels and marking a turning point in their health behavior.