Nitin Nabin Is New BJP President MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails His Journey

MP CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Nabin

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin as he assumed charge as the party's national president at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. CM Yadav described Nabin's journey as an inspiration for party workers across the nation and expressed confidence that the party would become even stronger in the future.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Nitin Nabin on being elected as the National President of the BJP. Your journey from an ordinary party worker to holding the party's highest organisational responsibility is a source of inspiration for millions of party workers and a living example of the BJP's democratic and cadre-based tradition," the Chief Minister stated in a post on X. He further added, "I am fully confident that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your leadership, the BJP will become even stronger, and party workers will play a crucial role in building a 'Viksit Bharat'."

Celebrations in Bhopal

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh BJP workers also celebrated the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the party's new national president at the BJP state headquarters in Bhopal. The party office-bearers and workers burst firecrackers, distributed sweets, and raised slogans to commemorate the occasion.

Nabin Assumes Charge, Vows to Uphold Ideology

BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. While addressing leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Nabin said that he is not just taking up a position but embracing the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of the party's nationalist movement.

He expressed gratitude to senior leaders and PM Modi, highlighting the collective effort of 140 crore Indians working towards a developed India. "Today's moment is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party, and on this occasion, I also pay my respects to all my senior colleagues...Today, 140 crore Indians are connecting themselves with the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this," he said.

A Look at Nabin's Political Career

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience. Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

