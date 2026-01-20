Media Streaming Global Market Intelligence Report 2026-2031 - SVOD Giants Target Secondary Cities For Growth In North America And Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Streaming - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global media streaming market is poised for substantial growth, with a valuation of USD 140.80 billion in 2025 and an expected increase to USD 215.61 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 7.36%. This trajectory is influenced by a shift toward hybrid monetization strategies combining paid subscriptions with advertising, allowing platforms to manage customer acquisition costs effectively while boosting profitability. Key differentiators are emerging from control over advertising technology, real-time recommendation systems, and exclusive content rights, all of which command premium pricing.

Technological advancements like 5G rollouts facilitate higher-bitrate streaming, while edge computing reduces latency, making 4K and 8K streams feasible for mobile users without buffering. The fragmentation of sports rights leads to event-driven subscriber growth and increases CPMs, while localized content libraries attract new viewers in rural markets. Intense margin pressures from content budgets necessitate a balance between original productions and content sharing, highlighting the industry's shift towards optimizing revenue per user.

Affordable 5G networks have transformed consumption patterns by enabling continuous streaming of HD and 4K content on mobile devices. Operators are subsidizing data packages to capitalize on premium network investments, driving infrastructure expansion and content engagement. This trend supports growth in price-sensitive emerging markets.

As major metropolitan markets saturate, streaming services are expanding to secondary cities. Improved broadband and localized production stimulate engagement, with recommendation engines leveraging regional nuances to enhance viewer retention without escalating costs.

Netflix's significant investment in content highlights an inflationary trend, impacting profitability despite the scale. Bidding wars for premium content increase costs, challenging acquisition strategies and bringing attention to content sharing's economic impact.

In 2025, video streaming commanded 77.35% of revenue due to entrenched habits and investment in exclusive content. The music streaming sector is expanding rapidly, driven by efficient data usage and AI-enhanced playlists. Music platforms quickly monetize international audiences, unlike video services facing higher production costs for long-form content, suggesting a trend towards bundled services.

On-demand libraries contributed 86.76% of 2025 revenue, with live streaming growing at 9.44% CAGR, indicating a demand for real-time experiences. Sporting events and reality shows boost stream value, reinforcing on-demand streaming dominance.

Geographic Analysis

North America accounted for 34.48% of the 2025 revenue, with strategies focusing on enhancing user lifetime value over new acquisitions. In Asia-Pacific, a projected 8.97% CAGR highlights the importance of 5G expansion and local content creation. Similarly, regional narratives in Europe face regulatory challenges yet present opportunities via collaborative strategies with traditional broadcasters.

Latin America shows promise through increased fiber penetration, facilitating higher-resolution streams. Africa's mobile-first landscape prioritizes low-bandwidth optimizations, unlocking potential growth.

