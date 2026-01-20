Clearway Energy, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On February 23, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Fourth Quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, February 23, 2026. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company's website at and clicking on“Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.





About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the US and is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Our portfolio comprises approximately 12.7 GW of gross capacity in 27 states, including 9.9 GW of wind, solar, and energy storage and over 2.8 GW of dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide our investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.'s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by our controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC.

