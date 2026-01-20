Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhurandhar V/S Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: THIS Film Dominates Check Here

2026-01-20 06:16:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Dhurandhar V/s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Since Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar was released, this is probably first time a movie has consistently out-earned it post-release. We're talking about Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu

Starring 70-year-old Chiranjeevi, 'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' earned ~₹8 crore on its 8th day (first Monday). This marks the 8th consecutive day it has beaten 'Dhurandhar'.

Ranveer Singh's spy drama 'Dhurandhar' made ~₹1.40 crore on its 46th day (7th Monday). This is only 17.8% of what 'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' earned on the same day.

'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' released in theaters on Jan 12. Since then, it has never earned less than 'Dhurandhar'. Here is the eight-day collection of 'MSVPG':

  • Paid Premiere (Sunday): ₹9.35 crore
  • Day 1 (Monday): ₹32.25 crore
  • Day 2 (Tuesday): ₹18.75 crore
  • Day 3 (Wednesday): ₹19.5 crore
  • Day 4 (Thursday): ₹22 crore
  • Day 5 (Friday): ₹19.5 crore
  • Day 6 (Saturday): ₹18.9 crore
  • Day 7 (Sunday): ₹17.65 crore
  • Day 8 (Monday): ₹8 crore

Total Collection: ₹165.90 crore

  • Day 39 (6th Monday): ₹2.70 crore
  • Day 40 (6th Tuesday): ₹2.90 crore
  • Day 41 (6th Wednesday): ₹3.40 crore
  • Day 42 (6th Thursday): ₹3.40 crore
  • Day 43 (7th Friday): ₹2.10 crore
  • Day 44 (7th Saturday): ₹3.60 crore
  • Day 45 (7th Sunday): ₹4.25 crore
  • Day 46 (7th Monday): ₹1.40 crore

Earnings in the last 8 days: ₹23.75 crore

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' has grossed over ₹881 cr in India (46 days), with a global total of ₹1328 cr. 'MSVPG' has earned ₹165.90 cr in India and ₹231 cr worldwide in 8 days.

AsiaNet News

