Dhurandhar V/S Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: THIS Film Dominates Check Here
Dhurandhar V/s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Since Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar was released, this is probably first time a movie has consistently out-earned it post-release. We're talking about Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu
Starring 70-year-old Chiranjeevi, 'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' earned ~₹8 crore on its 8th day (first Monday). This marks the 8th consecutive day it has beaten 'Dhurandhar'.
Ranveer Singh's spy drama 'Dhurandhar' made ~₹1.40 crore on its 46th day (7th Monday). This is only 17.8% of what 'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' earned on the same day.
'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' released in theaters on Jan 12. Since then, it has never earned less than 'Dhurandhar'. Here is the eight-day collection of 'MSVPG':
- Paid Premiere (Sunday): ₹9.35 crore Day 1 (Monday): ₹32.25 crore Day 2 (Tuesday): ₹18.75 crore Day 3 (Wednesday): ₹19.5 crore Day 4 (Thursday): ₹22 crore Day 5 (Friday): ₹19.5 crore Day 6 (Saturday): ₹18.9 crore Day 7 (Sunday): ₹17.65 crore Day 8 (Monday): ₹8 crore
Total Collection: ₹165.90 crore
- Day 39 (6th Monday): ₹2.70 crore Day 40 (6th Tuesday): ₹2.90 crore Day 41 (6th Wednesday): ₹3.40 crore Day 42 (6th Thursday): ₹3.40 crore Day 43 (7th Friday): ₹2.10 crore Day 44 (7th Saturday): ₹3.60 crore Day 45 (7th Sunday): ₹4.25 crore Day 46 (7th Monday): ₹1.40 crore
Earnings in the last 8 days: ₹23.75 crore
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' has grossed over ₹881 cr in India (46 days), with a global total of ₹1328 cr. 'MSVPG' has earned ₹165.90 cr in India and ₹231 cr worldwide in 8 days.
