Akshay Kumar Escort Car Involved In Juhu Incident, Two Injured

A road accident involving two cars and an auto-rickshaw was reported in Mumbai's Juhu area, leaving two people injured. One of the vehicles was part of actor Akshay Kumar's security escort. Police clarified that Akshay Kumar was not present in the car during the incident.

