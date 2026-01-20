Border 2 Buzz: Fans Question Why Tabu Is Missing From Sunny Deol's Much-Hyped Sequel Read On

Sunny Deol's Border 2 is generating massive buzz with strong advance bookings and growing fan excitement. Amid this craze, many are questioning why actress Tabu, who appeared in Border, is not part of the sequel.

With Border 2's release, the 1997 film Border is also a hot topic. Fans are wondering why Tabu, who played Sunny's wife in the original, isn't in the sequel.

Producer Nidhi Dutta clarified why Tabu isn't in Border 2. She said the film is about the 1971 war, not Longewala.

Producer Nidhi Dutta stated that Border and Border 2 have different stories. That's why only Sunny Deol from the original 1997 film was cast. It will depict the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Nidhi Dutta said this project was the dream of the late General Bipin Rawat, not hers or her father's. He entrusted it to them, telling the story of 22 heroes. Four are in the film.

Anurag Singh's multi-starrer Border 2 releases on Jan 23. It's a war drama produced by Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta, and others. The film is getting a great response in advance bookings.

Border 2's budget is reportedly 150-250 crores with a 200-min runtime. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, and others in lead roles.