Jackie Shroff Expresses His Desire To Share Screen Space With Son Tiger

Actor Jackie Shroff, who had a glorious cinematic career spanning four decades, wishes to work again with his son, actor Tiger Shroff. Speaking to ANI, Jackie Shroff opened up about his hopes of being cast alongside his son, adding that Tiger too wishes the same. "I want it to happen very soon. I hope someone will come up with a subject that will bring us both together. I am waiting for it. Tiger also wants to work with me. He said 'Daddy, we must work together. It will be fun.'"

On 'Singham Again' Appearance

Notably, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff were a part of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', however, they didn't share the screen together. While Jackie was seen as the lead antagonist, Omar Hafeez, Tiger played ACP Satya Bali. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

About the 'Singham' Franchise

'Singham Again', released in 2024, was the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

On The Work Front

On the work front for Jackie Shroff, he was recently seen in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. In addition to Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Neena Gupta. The film opened in theatres on December 25, 2025. (ANI)

