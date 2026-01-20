Jimmy Butler Injury Update: What Happened To The Warriors Star & How Long He Could Be Out?

The Golden State Warriors suffered a devastating setback with confirmation that Jimmy Butler has torn his right ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. The injury occurred during Monday night's 135–112 victory over the Miami Heat, abruptly halting the team's recent surge in form.

Butler went down midway through the third quarter after colliding with Davion Mitchell while attempting to collect an entry pass in the paint. His right knee twisted awkwardly on the landing, and he immediately collapsed in visible pain. The Chase Center fell silent as teammates and staff surrounded him. He was eventually helped up but unable to put weight on his leg. In a moment that reflected his personality, Butler joked with officials that he was still owed two free throws as he was escorted off. Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga supported him down the tunnel before he was placed in a wheelchair for further evaluation.

An MRI later confirmed the worst: a season‐ending ACL tear. The timing is particularly cruel for Golden State, which had won 12 of its last 16 games and climbed back into playoff contention with a 25–19 record.

Breaking: Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has suffered a season-ending torn right ACL, sources tell ESPN. twitter/WIbPQqubfJ

- Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2026

Butler had been central to that turnaround. In January, he averaged 21.3 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. Against his former team Miami, he had already scored 17 points in just 21 minutes before the injury.

At 36, Butler has provided stability alongside Stephen Curry throughout the campaign. Since arriving from Miami in February 2025, he signed a two‐year, $111 million extension and quickly became a cornerstone of the Warriors' plans. His leadership and consistency were seen as vital to the team's playoff ambitions.

The loss of Butler leaves Golden State facing significant challenges as the season progresses. His absence removes a key scoring option and veteran presence from the lineup, forcing the team to adjust its rotation and rely more heavily on younger players.

The Warriors now confront the difficult task of maintaining momentum without one of their most influential figures. While Curry continues to lead, the void left by Butler's injury shows the fragility of their playoff hopes. Officials confirmed Butler will undergo rehabilitation, but his season is over.