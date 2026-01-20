Outdoor Holding Company Announces Strategic Integration With Master FFL To Streamline Gunbroker Marketplace Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Outdoor Holding Company (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“OHC,”“we,”“us,”“our” or the“Company”), the owner of GunBroker, the largest online marketplace for firearms, hunting and related products, today announced that GunBroker is implementing a strategic integration with Master FFL, a firearms-industry software provider, to modernize and streamline firearm transfer workflows across the GunBroker marketplace.

The integration is intended to simplify how Federal Firearms License (“FFL”) holders receive and manage transfers originating from by improving dealer verification, communication, and post-sale coordination. By reducing manual processes and improving data accuracy, the Company believes these enhancements will create a more efficient, predictable transfer experience for buyers, sellers, and licensed dealers while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

“GunBroker continues to invest in the infrastructure that supports regulated commerce on our platform,” said Steve Urvan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Outdoor Holding Company.“We intend to continue reducing transaction friction for all users on the platform. This integration reflects our continued focus on the GunBroker buyer experience and allows us to provide better tools for the licensed dealers who play a critical role in every firearm transaction.”

Through the integration, FFL dealers will be encouraged to manage and maintain verified dealer profiles, helping ensure license information, transfer preferences, and contact details remain current. Over time, these improvements are expected to reduce administrative friction, improve marketplace efficiency, and simplify the overall buying user experience from purchase to physical fulfillment.

About Outdoor Holding Company

Outdoor Holding Company is the publicly traded parent and operator of the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Third-party sellers list items on the site and federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed by using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, the website is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, shooting accessories and outdoor gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of firearms. For more information, visit: .

