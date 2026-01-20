Crestline Adds Two Marriott Branded Orlando Hotels To Its Growing Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld® and Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Orlando at SeaWorld®

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced today it has been selected by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to manage the 200 guestroom SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld® and the 200 guestroom Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Orlando at SeaWorld®. Both hotels are conveniently located along the International Drive corridor offering easy access to area attractions, including SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove Orlando, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, the new Universal Epic Universe and ICON Park, as well as the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets and the Orange County Convention Center.

James Carroll, President & Chief Executive Officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, "Crestline and Apple Hospitality REIT enjoy a long-standing relationship and share a mutual respect and a shared vision of success, driven by excellence in service and partnership. We look forward to bringing Crestline's signature guest service and best practices to these well-positioned hotels as we maximize results.”

More About the Hotels

Each spacious suite at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld® is thoughtfully appointed with plush bedding, an ergonomic workspace, a mini-fridge, flat-screen TVs, and a sofa bed. Guests can take advantage of amenities including a complimentary breakfast, an onsite restaurant and bar that proudly serves Starbucks®, a 24-hour fully equipped fitness center, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. The sparkling heated outdoor pool offers a perfect spot to unwind, while the Splash Bar & Grill serves refreshing drinks and local fare. For events, the hotel provides an intimate space for up to 45 people, featuring custom catering options, rentable AV equipment, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Orlando at SeaWorld® offers modern comfort in spacious rooms and suites with plush bedding, separate living areas, ergonomic workspaces, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Cool off at the outdoor pool, featuring a kids' splash zone and a poolside Splash Bar & Grill serving American favorites. Fuel up each morning with a complimentary hearty breakfast buffet. For small gatherings there is a meeting room that can accommodate up to 10 guests with custom catering, high-speed Wi-Fi, and rentable AV equipment.

Location

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld® is located at 10801 International Drive, Orlando, Florida. It is 11 miles from Orlando International Airport and offers onsite parking for a fee. For more information and reservations, visit or call 407-354-1176.

The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Orlando at SeaWorld® is located at 10815 International Drive, Orlando, Florida, 11 miles from Orlando International Airport. Onsite parking is available for a fee. For more information and reservations, visit or call 407-354-1139.

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation's largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 115 hotels with nearly 16,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: .

