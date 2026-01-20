AI In Agriculture Market To Reach $8.5 Billion By 2030, Reports BCC Research

Boston, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study, the demand for AI in Agriculture: Global Markets

The global AI in agriculture market is rapidly evolving, driven by advances in machine learning, computer vision, drone analytics, and precision farming technologies. This report highlights key market trends, regional growth opportunities, software and hardware innovations, and the strategies of the companies shaping the future of smart farming. With 2024 as the base year and forecasts through 2030, it offers clear insights into investment patterns, emerging technologies, and the expanding role of AI across the agricultural value chain.

The factors driving the market include:

AI adoption in agriculture is driven by labor shortages and escalating labor costs: AI adoption in agriculture is accelerating due to rising labor shortages and increasing labor costs. Farmers are turning to automation, robotics, and AI-driven tools to maintain productivity, reduce operational expenses, and ensure consistent farm management despite workforce gaps.

Adoption of drone-based weed and pest management: Adoption of drone-based weed and pest management is increasing as farmers seek faster, more precise, and more cost-effective solutions. Drones equipped with AI-powered sensors can identify infestations early and apply treatments only where needed, reducing the use of chemicals, boosting crop health, and improving overall farm efficiency.

Trends:

1. Strong Investment Momentum:

AI-driven AgTech is attracting major capital, with startups such as Monarch Tractor, Inari, and Benson Hill securing funding rounds worth hundreds of millions. Carbon Robotics alone has raised $157 million, including a $70 million Series D backed by investors like Nvidia's NVentures and Fuse Venture Capital.

2. Strategic Collaborations:

Industry leaders are forming AI-focused partnerships, with Syngenta Seeds' collaboration with InstaDeep to apply large language models for faster seed trait innovation a key example of how AI alliances are accelerating agricultural R&D.

AI's Impact on Agriculture

Artificial intelligence is reshaping agriculture by automating labor-heavy processes and improving speed and precision. Using machine learning, deep learning, and advanced analytics, AI can process large datasets to pinpoint crop varieties with valuable traits, such as drought resistance and higher productivity, thereby reducing breeding and development timelines from years to months. This boosts R&D efficiency, lowers costs, and accelerates breakthroughs in seed innovation. Additionally, AI helps overcome labor shortages by powering automation solutions such as drones, robots, and IoT-based monitoring systems.

The report addresses the following questions:

The global market for AI in agriculture was valued at $2.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $8.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 25.1%.

Infrastructure gaps in developing regions hinder the widespread adoption of AI in agriculture. Data-related challenges impacting the scaling of AI in agriculture.

The report segments the market by technology, component type, application, and region.

The software segment will dominate the AI in the agriculture market though the forecast period. The rapid expansion of AI-driven agriculture software is driven by a surge in the amount of data, requiring sophisticated analysis tools for better decision-making.

North America accounted for 35.6% of the market in 2024, driven by its advanced AI infrastructure and the presence of many of the leading industry players.

AI Impact on Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices Market - BCC Pulse Report:

AI in Food Retail and E-commerce: Global Markets: ​ AI is transforming food retail and e-commerce by enabling smarter demand forecasting, personalized shopping experiences, and highly efficient supply chain management. From automated inventory systems to AI-powered recommendation engines, retailers are improving accuracy, reducing waste, and boosting customer engagement. As digital adoption accelerates worldwide, AI is becoming essential for competitiveness in the modern food retail ecosystem.

