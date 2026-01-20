AI In Agriculture Market To Reach $8.5 Billion By 2030, Reports BCC Research
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$2.2 billion
|Market size forecast
|$8.5 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 25.1% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|By Component, Application, Technology and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America
|Market drivers
|
Trends:
1. Strong Investment Momentum:
AI-driven AgTech is attracting major capital, with startups such as Monarch Tractor, Inari, and Benson Hill securing funding rounds worth hundreds of millions. Carbon Robotics alone has raised $157 million, including a $70 million Series D backed by investors like Nvidia's NVentures and Fuse Venture Capital.
2. Strategic Collaborations:
Industry leaders are forming AI-focused partnerships, with Syngenta Seeds' collaboration with InstaDeep to apply large language models for faster seed trait innovation a key example of how AI alliances are accelerating agricultural R&D.
AI's Impact on Agriculture
Artificial intelligence is reshaping agriculture by automating labor-heavy processes and improving speed and precision. Using machine learning, deep learning, and advanced analytics, AI can process large datasets to pinpoint crop varieties with valuable traits, such as drought resistance and higher productivity, thereby reducing breeding and development timelines from years to months. This boosts R&D efficiency, lowers costs, and accelerates breakthroughs in seed innovation. Additionally, AI helps overcome labor shortages by powering automation solutions such as drones, robots, and IoT-based monitoring systems.Learn More: AI Impact on Agriculture Market - BCC Pulse Report
The report addresses the following questions:What are the market's projected market size and growth rate?
The global market for AI in agriculture was valued at $2.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $8.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 25.1%.What factors are driving the growth of the market?
Key drivers include:
- AI adoption in agriculture is driven by labor shortages and escalating labor costs. Rising adoption of drone-based weed and pest management.
- Infrastructure gaps in developing regions hinder the widespread adoption of AI in agriculture. Data-related challenges impacting the scaling of AI in agriculture.
The report segments the market by technology, component type, application, and region.Which component type will be dominant through 2030?
The software segment will dominate the AI in the agriculture market though the forecast period. The rapid expansion of AI-driven agriculture software is driven by a surge in the amount of data, requiring sophisticated analysis tools for better decision-making.Which region has the largest market share in the market?
North America accounted for 35.6% of the market in 2024, driven by its advanced AI infrastructure and the presence of many of the leading industry players.
Market leaders include:
- AEROBOTICS PTY. LTD. BAYER AG CROPIN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD. CROPX INC. DEERE & CO. EAGLENXT ECOROBOTIX GAMAYA IBM INTELLIAS MICROSOFT N-IX LLC SYNGENTA AG TARANIS TRIMBLE INC.
