Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine

President Donald Trump said on Monday night that he would impose a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne if France declines to join his proposed“peace council.”

Trump said France was planning to reject his invitation to take part in the council, which he has proposed as part of efforts to help rebuild Gaza.

He added that France would face heavy trade penalties if it stayed out, saying the country would eventually join, though participation was not mandatory.

The proposed peace council is intended to bring together wealthy nations to fund Gaza's reconstruction, with permanent membership reportedly requiring contributions exceeding $1 billion.

Trade tensions between the United States and European allies have flared before, with tariffs frequently used by Trump as leverage in diplomatic disputes.

A source told Agence France-Presse that French President Emmanuel Macron does not intend to accept Trump's invitation, while Canada is also not planning to join.

The standoff highlights growing friction between Washington and key allies, raising concerns about the use of trade threats in diplomatic negotiations.

