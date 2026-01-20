Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Feels Son Jack Is Exactly Like Her Father

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues proves that the fruit doesn't fall far from the tree.

Recently, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, 29, shared a sweet snap to her Instagram Stories of 31-year-old Justin holding onto his blonde-haired boy, reports 'People' magazine.

In the image, shirtless Justin is displaying his tattooed chest as he sweetly cradles his son.“Just like Daddy”, Hailey captioned the image.

As per 'People', earlier in the month, Hailey kicked off the new year by sharing a carousel of photographs on Instagram, which offered a glimpse of Jack Blues, whom she and the“Baby” singer welcomed in August 2024.

Justin also shared a loved-up photo of himself and Hailey bundled up in puffer coats and scarves on Instagram on Dec. 25, writing, "MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BIEBERS”, alongside. Hailey and Justin got engaged in 2018 and later that same year, the couple got married in a civil ceremony in New York City.

They then celebrated their union with a larger ceremony a year later, surrounded by over 150 family and friends. In August 2024, they became parents.

Earlier this year, Hailey and Justin celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with a source saying that“becoming parents” and overcoming the“challenges” they've faced have only strengthened their bond and their marriage.

The insider said, "They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing. They truly believe they are soulmates. Jack is the center of everything for them”.

Earlier, Justin had shared that he wants to see some changes in the music industry. The singer wants the industry to be made "safer" and "more honest".

The 31-year-old singer was catapulted to fame as a child star and spent his formative years in the spotlight but he suffered numerous troubles including an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence that led to him being convicted of a reckless driving charge in 2014, and Bieber is now adamant he wasn't properly protected as he was growing up.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Justin Bieber credited his Christian faith with helping him through his pain. The singer went on to declare he wants to see real changes in the music industry.