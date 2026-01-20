BJP's Youngest Corporator Pursuing MBA Aims To Involve Youth In Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) BJP's youngest corporator, Kashish Fulwariya (22), who was elected in the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, is currently pursuing an MBA while discharging her responsibilities as a councillor.

She expressed her determination to involve young people in politics and grassroots governance while speaking to IANS. Kashish also thanked the party leadership for placing faith in her.

“First of all, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving me this opportunity. I have lived up to expectations, and the people have given me immense love and support,” she said.

She said that balancing her studies and public responsibilities is challenging but motivating.“I am currently pursuing an MBA, and people have a lot of expectations from me. I am committed to working hard and living up to their trust,” she told IANS.

Outlining her priorities, Fulwariya said she would focus on improving drainage systems and completing stalled civic works in her ward. She credited her parents, who have been active in politics for over two decades, as her guiding force.

“I regularly take advice from them, and they help me a lot,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of technology in governance.“My focus will be on grassroots work and helping people use technology to access various government schemes,” she added.

Admitting to mixed emotions, she said,“I am a little nervous, but also very excited.”

