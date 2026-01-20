At Lucknow Meet, Delhi Speaker Flays Punjab Intervention In Atishi Remark Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Alluding to the controversial remarks of AAP leader Atishi in the Assembly, Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday disapproved of the Punjab government's intervention in matters under consideration of the city legislature.

Speaking at the three-day 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) in Lucknow, Speaker Gupta did not name the Punjab government or Delhi's Leader of the Opposition Atishi while expressing dismay over attempts of the AAP-ruled agrarian state to shield her by launching an unauthorised probe into her remarks in the Delhi Assembly about Sikh Gurus.

Speaker Gupta added that a recent incident in the Delhi Legislative Assembly was duly taken cognisance of by the House and referred to the Privileges Committee. The issue was examined in accordance with established parliamentary procedure, with discussions taking place in line with the sentiments of the Members, during which arguments and counterarguments were presented and decisions were made.

While addressing the Conference, Gupta said that“when a matter is discussed within a legislature, deliberations are undertaken with the participation of both the ruling side and the Opposition”.

He emphasised that once the ruling side and the Opposition together arrive at a view and its implementation is carried out through the Speaker, the matter attains“finality”.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker strongly condemned the intervention of the government of another state in such a matter, terming it an unacceptable interference.

It may be recalled that these remarks were made in connection with the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly on January 6.

Gupta had earlier stated that the issue pertained to the audio-video recordings of the Delhi Legislative Assembly proceedings, relating to alleged remarks made by Atishi in reference to the proceedings of the House concerning Sikh Gurus during the recently concluded Winter Session.

Given the seriousness of the matter and the sentiments expressed by Delhi legislators, the Assembly formally took cognisance of the issue on the floor of the House and examined it strictly in accordance with established parliamentary procedure, including referral to the Privileges Committee.

The Speaker had earlier stated that legislative matters must be concluded within the jurisdiction of the House and that any external intervention undermines its autonomy.

He noted that the FSL report, related to recordings of Atishi's controversial remark in the House, has brought the truth on record and that the matter may be referred to the CBI. He also indicated that the House remains open to consider an apology.