Army's Symphony Band Displays Special 'Vande Mataram' Musical Performance At CP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) As part of the nationwide celebrations commemorating 150 years of the iconic national song 'Vande Mataram', the Indian Army Symphony Band presented a special musical performance at Central Park in Connaught Place on Tuesday, captivating audiences in the heart of the national capital.

The performance paid homage to the national song, 'Vande Mataram', which played a pivotal role in inspiring India's freedom movement and continues to resonate as a symbol of national unity, pride, and cultural heritage, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Through a thoughtfully curated repertoire, the Indian Army Symphony Band, in a run-up to the Republic Day celebrations on January 20, highlighted the timeless legacy and enduring relevance of this historic composition.

The event, held at Central Park in Connaught Place, one of New Delhi's most prominent public spaces, showcased the Indian Army's dedication to bringing the nation's patriotic and musical traditions closer to the public.

This initiative aimed to foster a shared sense of national pride and cultural appreciation.

Members of the public and visitors to Connaught Place witnessed a moving musical tribute, which marked a significant milestone in the nation's cultural history and reaffirmed the enduring spirit of 'Vande Mataram'.

The Centre launched a year-long commemoration in November 2025 to mark the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram, and celebrate its pivotal role in the freedom struggle, featuring mass singing, cultural events, and exhibitions across India to connect youth with its legacy.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and published in his novel Anandamath, this patriotic hymn became a powerful rallying cry for independence, inspiring generations and symbolising national pride.

Meanwhile, this year's Republic Day Parade will uniquely blend 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', India's military might, including the BrahMos and Akash missiles, and rich cultural diversity through 30 vibrant tableaux, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The first Republic Day Parade to be held after Operation Sindoor last year promises a special display of military might through cutting-edge defence platforms and a grand flypast by 29 aircraft.

The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations.

The Republic Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms and a spectacular cultural performance by 2,500 artists, celebrating Vande Mataram and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Defence said.