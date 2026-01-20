Army Opens Tourist Facility In Himachal Remote Village

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Jan 20 (IANS) The Indian Army on Tuesday dedicated a newly constructed tourist facility in Namgya in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley for the local community, marking a significant step towards promoting border tourism and enhancing traveller convenience in the Shipki la sector.

The facility was dedicated by Lieutenant General D.G. Misra, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat, in the presence of representatives of the civil administration and senior Army officials.

The inauguration added significance following the opening of Shipki la pass for tourists and is expected to facilitate safe and comfortable movement of visitors in this strategically important border region, an official statement said.

Situated amidst picturesque surroundings, the Namgya tourist facility offers commanding views of Reo Pargial Peak and the Sutlej Valley.

Conceived as a dedicated transit halt, the facility provides essential amenities, refreshment facilities and comfortable resting arrangements for tourists travelling towards Shipki La.

The earnings from the tourist facility will be dedicated towards providing online coaching facilities from reputed institutions to meritorious students from the villages of Namgya, Khab and Tashigang. Locals are largely Buddhist farmers who grow barley, potatoes, wheat and black peas.

The project of tourist facility reflects the Indian Army's steadfast commitment towards community welfare, nation building and inclusive development of remote border areas.

The initiative aims to support local livelihoods while strengthening military-civil synergy in the region. With the anticipated increase in tourist footfall, Namgya village is poised to emerge as an important transit point, offering visitors a secure and welcoming halt along the Sutlej Valley, while contributing to the sustainable socio-economic growth of the area.

The world's highest polling station is located in Tashigang, located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level, which is part of the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Before 2019, the highest polling station was Hikkim (14,400 feet), located close to Tashigang. But from 2019 onwards, Tashigang was made a polling station.