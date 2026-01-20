Top 5 Matte Black Bikes That Turn Heads In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Srinagar- In a world where style and performance go hand in hand, matte black motorcycles have become a cult favourite, especially among young riders across India. From muscular cruisers to performance tourers and modern roadsters, here's a look at the top 5 bikes that stand out in their matte black colour variants, why they matter for riders in Kashmir, and what they offer in terms of performance, price, and everyday appeal.

Indian Scout Bobber - Thunder Black Smoke

The Indian Scout Bobber in Thunder Black Smoke makes an imposing visual statement with its minimalist bobber design and matte finish that amplifies its aggressive stance. Powered by an 1133 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, the Scout Bobber delivers strong mid-range torque and a distinctive cruiser feel which is ideal for long rides as well as relaxed cruising across Kashmir's scenic roads. Its rugged chassis and classic cruiser ergonomics appeal to riders who value both heritage and performance. The bike's ex-showroom price for this variant in India is around ₹13.99 lakh, with on-road figures crossing the ₹19–20 lakh mark in major cities. ARAI-claimed mileage figures sit near 25 kmpl, which is impressive for a cruiser of this size.

Matte black not only enhances its visual appeal but adds a timeless quality that resonates with riders who prefer a low-key yet powerful look on Srinagar's busy boulevards and open highways alike.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Stealth Black

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has long been a beloved choice for riders seeking a blend of retro charisma and everyday practicality. The Stealth Black variant turns heads with its understated matte finish and classic cruiser proportions. Powered by a 349 cc air- and oil-cooled engine delivering about 20.21 PS power and 27 Nm torque, this bike balances relaxed touring with city-friendly handling. With an ARAI mileage around 40+ kmpl and a fuel tank of 13 litres, it's suited both for daily commutes and longer journeys. The Classic 350 typically retails around ₹1.82 – ₹2.12 lakh ex-showroom in India, with on-road prices varying slightly by city.

In Srinagar, where scenic rides are part of the lifestyle, the Classic 350 Stealth Black blends timeless style with reliable performance which has been a favourite for many local commuting riders and touring enthusiasts alike.