Kashmir Sees Rise In Tourist Footfall Amid Snowfall Forecast: Div Com

Srinagar- Expressing optimism over a surge in tourist arrivals and favourable snowfall forecasts, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Monday invited visitors to explore Srinagar and its surrounding areas, saying new Smart City projects such as the redeveloped Ameera Kadal pedestrian bridge would further enhance the city's appeal.

“Tourist footfall has increased this year and we are receiving good predictions of snowfall. We are hopeful that tourism will continue to grow - not only in Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam, but also in Srinagar and nearby areas,” Garg told reporters, inviting tourists to experience new public infrastructure developed under the Smart City initiative.

Garg was speaking after the dedication of the pedestrian bridge at Ameera Kadal, a historic crossing over the Jhelum River in the heart of Srinagar. He described the project as a“gift from Smart City to the people of Srinagar,” noting that it would provide uninterrupted access to a 4.5-kilometre-long riverfront stretch.

The divisional commissioner said Ameera Kadal holds deep historical and cultural significance for Kashmir, with a legacy spanning more than 250 years.