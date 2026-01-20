Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Municipality New Director


2026-01-20 06:13:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Meshari, who presented his Highness with newly-assigned Municipality Director General Manal Al-Asfour. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

