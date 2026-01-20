MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Moon Invoice Earns Microsoft Store Standout App 2025 Recognition in Business Category

Ahmedabad, India--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Moon Invoice, a business invoicing and financial management platform developed by Moon Technolabs, has been recognized as Microsoft Store Standout App 2025 Business Category.

This recognition places Moon Invoice among a select group of global business applications acknowledged for product performance, usability, and measurable impact on business operations. The Microsoft Store Awards highlight applications that demonstrate strong customer value, technical reliability, and real-world adoption across enterprise and small business environments.

Product Recognition Reflects Growing Demand for Smarter Invoicing

Moon Invoice is designed to help businesses streamline their invoicing and financial workflows through a single, unified platform. The solution supports freelancers, small businesses, and enterprises by enabling invoice creation, expense management, point-of-sale (POS) operations, and payment tracking within one system.

By automating routine financial tasks, Moon Invoice aims to reduce administrative overhead and improve billing accuracy, allowing businesses to focus on operational growth rather than manual paperwork.

Built for Global Business Operations

Developed by Moon Technolabs' product and engineering team, Moon Invoice offers a scalable architecture suitable for businesses operating across regions. Core capabilities include:



Professional invoice and quotation management.

Expense tracking and tax calculations.

POS and inventory management.

Secure digital payment integrations.

Multi-currency and multi-language support. Cloud-based access across multiple devices.

These features enable Moon Invoice to serve organizations with diverse compliance, reporting, and operational requirements.

Recognition Highlights Product-Led Innovation

Moon Technolabs brings more than 16 years of experience in building enterprise software and SaaS products. The Microsoft Store recognition reflects the company's focus on product-led development and its ability to deliver applications that meet global standards for quality and reliability.

Moon Invoice is currently used by businesses across multiple countries and industries. Its inclusion in the Microsoft Store Awards 2025, which was also referenced in national business coverage of award recipients, including

About Moon Technolabs

Moon Technolabs is a global software development company specializing in AI-powered solutions, enterprise applications, and SaaS platforms. The company delivers scalable digital products for businesses worldwide.

