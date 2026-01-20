MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canamera Provides Exploration Update on Schryburt Lake Rare Earths Project and Engages First Nations Consultant

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Schryburt Lake Rare Earths Project ("Schryburt Lake" or the "Project") in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and to announce the engagement of Andrew Best as Manager of Indigenous Relations, to support the Company's Indigenous community engagement initiatives.

Schryburt Lake presents indications of a multi-centre, carbonatite-hosted rare earth element ("REE") and niobium ("Nb") system with four priority targets-Blue Jay, Goldfinch, Blackbird and Starling-each defined by the coincidence of kilometre-scale thorium radiometric anomalies and deep three-dimensional magnetic bodies, supported by historical and recent exploration. Collectively, these prospects outline the potential for a vertically extensive REE-Nb system developed in multiple centres around the carbonatite complex.

"Schryburt Lake represents a compelling exploration opportunity in a well-established mining jurisdiction, with multiple untested targets defined by coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera. "We are committed to advancing this project responsibly and look forward to building meaningful relationships with local First Nations communities as we work toward permitting a maiden drill program."

"I'm proud to join the Canamera Energy Metals team at such a historic juncture, because we are exploring for the REE's our world so desperately needs, while having eye to setting high environmental standards and building constructive relationships with local First Nations," commented Andrew Best, Manager of Indigenous Relations for Canamera.

SCHRYBURT LAKE PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Schryburt Lake Project comprises 255 mineral claims covering approximately 4,948 hectares in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Project is located 52 km east of Orla Mining's Musselwhite Mine and approximately 136 km north-northeast of Pickle Lake, with road access to within 30 km of the property. Canamera holds an option to earn up to a 90% interest in the Project from Bindi Metals Limited ("Bindi"), subject to an underlying 1% net smelter returns royalty (see news release dated November 14, 2025 ).

The Project is underlain by a carbonatite-alkaline intrusive complex interpreted as a small plug emplaced in an extensional continental rift setting. It exhibits a multi-phase carbonatite body principally prospective for phosphorus, niobium and rare earth elements, with potential for iron, zirconium and copper. The Project exhibits potential for REE-Nb-P mineralization hosted in carbonatite and associated pink alteration veins, with rare earths occurring in minerals such as ancylite and related carbonate phases.

The Project has been the subject of multiple exploration programs dating back to the 1960s, including line cutting, ground magnetics, 22 pits, 6 trenches, 6 reverse-circulation drill holes and approximately 60 historical soil and rock samples. More recent programs have significantly advanced the technical database, comprising 50 rock grab samples, 130 biogeochemical tree-bark samples, digitization of 1,791 legacy ground magnetic stations, a 500 line-km helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey (50 m line spacing), and approximately 62 km2 of satellite radar and multispectral coverage. Collectively, this work has informed the Company's defining of four high-priority REE-Nb targets within the carbonatite complex, each characterized by coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies (Figure 1):



Blue Jay: Flagship REE-Nb target. Three-dimensional magnetic inversion modelling indicates the potential for a coherent body extending to approximately 1,000 m depth over 650 m width (Figure 2).

Goldfinch: Niobium-rich system defined by surface REE-Nb anomalies and historical trenching, supported by a broad thorium radiometric anomaly measuring approximately 1,000 m x 800 m. Three-dimensional magnetic modelling indicates the potential for a substantial body extending to approximately 850 m depth over 1,000 m width.

Blackbird: Newly identified REE-Nb prospect characterized by a surface anomaly of approximately 230 m x 190 m and a coincident thorium radiometric anomaly measuring approximately 400 m x 350 m. Three-dimensional magnetic inversion suggests the potential for a vertically extensive body extending to approximately 800 m depth over 400 m width, representing a fully untested discovery target. Starling: Largely covered target defined by a geochemical anomaly of approximately 300 m x 200 m. A thorium radiometric anomaly measuring approximately 750 m x 550 m and three-dimensional magnetic inversion modelling indicate the potential for a concealed body extending to approximately 600 m depth over 750 m width point to a sizeable, blind REE target beneath limited surface exposure.

Figure 1: Project claim map showing geology, radiometric survey results and priority target locations

Figure 2: Cross-section of the 3D magnetic model of the Schryburt Lake carbonatite intrusive

First Nations Engagement

The Company has engaged Andrew Best, a First Nations consultant, as Manager of Indigenous Relations for Canamera. Andrew Best is a proud Métis with over 30 years of experience bridging cultural and technical divides to advance economic reconciliation and capacity building for Indigenous communities. His career spans journalism, public broadcasting, and strategic communications across the energy, mining, forestry, and aerospace sectors.

As Manager of Northern Native Broadcasting, Yukon, Andrew oversaw documentary and program production for APTN, Discovery Channel, CBC, and international networks. In 1998, he founded his own firm, developing marketing and engagement strategies for industry and government clients including the BC Treaty Commission, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, and Council of Yukon First Nations. Most recently, he has led Indigenous engagement initiatives for mining companies operating in Canada's Ring of Fire.

Andrew is driven by a vision inherited from his grandfather-one of Canada's first Indigenous pilots to fly combat missions in World War II-that meaningful change comes from fighting for what you believe in.

The Company looks to re-engage in dialogue with the relevant First Nations groups and stakeholders as it works to advance the Project through permitting for a maiden drill program. Canamera is committed to conducting its exploration activities in a manner that respects Indigenous rights, fosters open communication, and creates opportunities for meaningful participation by local communities.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element projects across the Americas. This includes options in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, The Iron Hills Rare Earths project in Colorado, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. In Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the options to purchase 90% of Schryburt Lake and 100% of the Garrow rare earth and niobium projects in Ontario and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets. For more information, visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Brodeur

Chief Executive Officer

780-238-7163

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "could," "potential," "objective," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's intentions to advance the Schryburt Lake Project through permitting and towards a maiden drill program; the Company's ability to advance any of its mineral projects; the Company's ability to re-engage in dialogue with relevant First Nations groups and stakeholders; the Company's ability to exercise its options under the Joint Venture Option Agreement, or any other option agreement, and to conduct further exploration work; the exploration potential and scale of the Schryburt Lake Project; interpretations of geophysical data including three-dimensional magnetic inversion modelling; and the Company's exploration strategies generally.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These risks include, but are not limited to: the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals; the ability of the Company to maintain positive relationships with First Nations and other stakeholders; the Company's inability to exercise any of the options under the Joint Venture Option Agreement or other option agreements; uncertainties related to the interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data and the geology of the Company's mineral project; the possibility that further exploration does not result in the delineation of any mineral resources; changes in commodity prices for rare earth elements and niobium; availability of financing for continued exploration; and general risks associated with mineral exploration.

Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







