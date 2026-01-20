(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dryden Gold Expands Sherridon Gold Discovery January 20, 2026 6:00 AM EST | Source: Dryden Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) (" Dryden Gold " or the " Company ") reports drill results from second pass drilling at its Sherridon gold discovery (Figure 1). This includes a broad interval of near surface gold mineralization in hole DSH-004 which returned 1.10 g/t gold over 15.50 metres, including 0.50 metres grading 25.20 g/t gold. Hole DSH-004 was drilled 150.00 meters east and expands the mineralization that was intersected by hole DSH-25-001 released Oct 14, 2025. The 2026 follow up program at Sherridon consisted of three holes testing large step outs. Drill hole DH-004 was 150 meters east on strike from hole DSH-25-001 while DSH-005 was 300 meters to the southeast. The last hole of the program was approximately one kilometer west-northwest of the initial drill program designed to test the high-mag anomaly and the shear zone's regional potential. Preliminary review of the multi-element geochemical data from the 2025 drill program indicates a single fluid signature for the gold mineralization at Sherridon that shows distinct mineralogical, alteration and geochemically attributes which differ from those associated with gold mineralization in the Gold Rock camp to the northwest. The 2025 Sherridon property-wide till substrate sampling program totaled 1,226 samples which were collected at a 200m by 500m spacing across the property. This data, together with drill hole geochemistry and the ongoing 3-D geophysical inversion studies at Sherridon, are guiding follow-up exploration planning and broader regional targeting across the Sherridon land package. Initial interpretations suggest the potential for an intrusion related source for the Sherridon mineralization opening the potential for vectoring toward the source intrusion in future testing. Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold, stated, "The mineralization at Sherridon is very different from anything we have encountered in the Dryden Gold District. From our initial logging, the geology team noticed different textures and fabrics to the mineralized zones. Initial geochemistry from the 2025 drill program is supporting a very different deposit model. Our team believes that what we have encountered, to date on the Sherridon Property, represents alteration and halo mineralization to a much larger system. The newly received till substrate results and ongoing 3-D geophysical inversion studies will be used to target the source or the major trap for mineralization at Sherridon. Mapping and Prospecting this summer will focus on outlining the true potential at Sherridon." To learn more, please click here for a video explanation. Exploration Update

Based on the increased 2026 funding from the recent warrant exercises and a top-off investment from our strategic partner, Centerra Gold (TSE: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) the Company plans to expand the 2026 drill program, across its district scale land package, from 23,000 meters to a minimum of 32,000 meters. The Company will continue its two-pronged approach to exploration; expanding known mineralization at Gold Rock while exploring regionally for a new discovery. Drilling will continue to primarily focus on the growth and expansion of the high-grade gold zones in the Gold Rock Target Area and proving periodicity throughout the Gold Rock Camp with further drilling planned at the new Mud Lake discovery. Drilling is ongoing at Gold Rock and results from the Pearl Zone are in the lab. Pearl represents the extension of the Jubilee Zone on the Elora Gold System at Gold Rock. Drilling at the Hyndman discovery is also underway testing the results from 2025 channel sampling.



Figure 1: Dryden Gold Property Regional Geology Map To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: Sherridon Drill Results Highlights table

Target Area Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Zone 4 DSH-25-004

68.8 115 46.2 0.18



including 77 84.4 7.4 0.40



including 79.5 79.8 0.3 9.79



including 96.5 114 17.5 0.22 Zone 3 DSH-25-004

128.5 144 15.5 1.10



including 140 140.5 0.5 25.20 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown.

All drill hole location details and drill results can be found on our website with additional technical information and hole descriptions.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown; result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (" DRY "), on the OTCQB marketplace (" DRYGF ") and on the FSE ("X7W" ). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information, go to our website .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: 940-368-8337

Ashley Robinson, Investor Relations

Email: ...

X: @DrydenGold Maura Kolb, M.Sc. P. Geo., President

Email: ...

Phone: 807-632-2368

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.







