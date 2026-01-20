Composers' Union Pays Tribute To Victims Of Black January

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted a commemorative event dedicated to the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

The event featured a speech by the Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), People's Artist, and Professor Firangiz Alizadeh.

In her remarks, she spoke about the horrific tragedy committed against the civilian population in Baku on January 20, 1990. She particularly emphasized the fact that National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the first to give a political assessment of these events and to bring them to the attention of the international community. Firangiz Alizadeh also presented a list of numerous works composed by Azerbaijani composers in connection with this tragedy and shared her reflections on these compositions.

At the event, presentations were delivered by Jala Gulamova, PhD in Art Studies and Professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, on the topic "The Artistic and Aesthetic Representation of the January 20 Tragedy in Azerbaijani Musical Culture," and by Leyla Guliyeva, PhD in Art Studies and Associate Professor, titled "The Theme of January 20 in Symphonic Music."

In addition, Leyla Zohrabova, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Doctor of Art Studies, and Associate Professor, spoke about the creative legacy of the renowned composer, Honored Art Worker Tahir Akbar, who was born on January 20, 1946.

Following the presentations, speeches were delivered by Elnara Dadashova, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Honored Art Worker and Professor; members of the Board including Honored Art Worker Mammadaga Umudov, composer Rana Gadimova, Doctor of Philosophy and Professor Mina Hajiyeva, and others.

The artistic segment of the event featured an audio recording of Tahir Akbar's poem-composition“Ya Rabb.” Young composer Kamran Nasirov also shared his thoughts on his work "January Elegy" for oboe and piano. The piece was performed by international competition laureates Murad Taghiyev (oboe) and Emil Ahmadzadeh (piano).