President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Iraqi Kurdistan In Davos
Masrour Barzani passed on the greetings of Nechirvan Barzani, Head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, to President Ilham Aliyev.
Expressing gratitude for the greetings, the head of state asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Nechirvan Barzani.
During the conversation, they fondly recalled Masrour Barzani's visits to Azerbaijan and his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev.
They exchanged views on the prospects for economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian ties, and discussed matters of mutual interest.
