403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nearly 46% Of Kyiv Housing Stock Left Without Heating After Russian Attack Kuleba
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment