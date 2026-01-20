Mathernova Responds To New Massive Russian Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova on social media X, according to Ukrinform.

"Another massive Russian attack against Ukraine. 339 drones & 34 missiles hit cities across the country. In Kyiv thousands households w/out electricity heat & water! During harshest winter of full scale invasion. Russian target - energy, to make people suffer. But Ukraine endures," the EU ambassador said.

As reported by Ukrinform, 5,635 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are without heating as a result of the Russian attack on January 20.

