Mathernova Responds To New Massive Russian Attack On Ukraine
"Another massive Russian attack against Ukraine. 339 drones & 34 missiles hit cities across the country. In Kyiv thousands households w/out electricity heat & water! During harshest winter of full scale invasion. Russian target - energy, to make people suffer. But Ukraine endures," the EU ambassador said.Read also: EU lawmakers must quickly approve loan for Ukraine - Mathernova
As reported by Ukrinform, 5,635 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are without heating as a result of the Russian attack on January 20.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment