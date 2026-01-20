Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Confer On Normalization Process With Armenia

Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Confer On Normalization Process With Armenia


2026-01-20 06:11:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments on January 20, 2026, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

During the conversation, the two ministers reviewed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.

The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues, the situation in the Middle East, and the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

MENAFN20012026000187011040ID1110623525



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search