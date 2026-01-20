Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Confer On Normalization Process With Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments on January 20, 2026, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

During the conversation, the two ministers reviewed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.

The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues, the situation in the Middle East, and the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.