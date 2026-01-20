Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Confer On Normalization Process With Armenia
During the conversation, the two ministers reviewed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.
The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues, the situation in the Middle East, and the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.
