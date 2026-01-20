Azerbaijan's SOCAR Discusses Potential Energy Projects With Italian Company

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Italy's Eni S.P.A. discussed opportunities for cooperation on potential energy projects, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said in a post on his social media page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026, I held a productive meeting with Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni, where we reaffirmed our strong partnership and joint commitment to advancing strategic energy initiatives. During the meeting, potential projects under memorandums of understanding signed between SOCAR and Eni were discussed, focusing on energy security, emission reductions, and biofuel production.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward strengthening energy security in Europe, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting renewable energy development in Azerbaijan and the broader region. By leveraging our joint experience, we aim to address today's energy challenges and build a more sustainable, resilient, and secure energy future," the post said.

Azerbaijan and Italy's energy partnership encompasses traditional oil and gas as well as expanding renewable energy initiatives. Key projects include the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), enhancing Italy's energy security, and significant investment in renewables. Italian firms, such as Ansaldo Energia, are involved in modernizing Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure.