Azerbaijani State Security Service Officials Pay Tribute At Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Later, on behalf of the personnel of the SSS, a wreath was laid in front of the“Eternal Flame” monument, and the graves of employees of Azerbaijani security agencies buried in the Alley of Martyrs were also visited.

